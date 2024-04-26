A Manifesto Has Become the Central Theme of the Election. That Has Irked BJP

The issues with which he began the 2024 campaign – Modi ki Guarantee, viksit Bharat and the Ram mandir – have all but vanished from his speeches. His focus is increasingly on the Congress party's manifesto as he attempts to weaponise it into a polarising force.

For the first time, instead of forcing the Opposition to fight on his terrain, he has taken the battle to the other side in the hope of bearding the lion in its den.

While Modi is at his best when he’s on the offensive, this time, he seems to be coming from a defensive place. The Opposition’s allegation that he will change the Constitution if the BJP wins 400 seats has caught the party off guard.