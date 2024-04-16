BJP or Congress? Farmers Say They'll Vote For Anyone Who Gives MSP On All Crops

“We will vote for that political party which increases the cost at which we sell our crop.”

“In this democracy, there is no representative who will question the government and raise the farmers’ issues. Who will the farmer vote for?”

“We have seen the work of the BJP government and PM Modi for the last ten years. Now we can give a chance to the I.N.D.I.A alliance.”

This is the sentiment of a section of farmers on the ground as the first phase of Lok Sabha elections draws closer.

Earlier this year, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had taken to the streets, rekindling their demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) which is equal to 1.5 times the input cost in line with the report of the Swaminathan Commission.