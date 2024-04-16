BJP or Congress? Farmers Say They'll Vote For Anyone Who Gives MSP On All Crops

“We will vote for that political party which increases the cost at which we sell our crop.”
“In this democracy, there is no representative who will question the government and raise the farmers’ issues. Who will the farmer vote for?”
“We have seen the work of the BJP government and PM Modi for the last ten years. Now we can give a chance to the I.N.D.I.A alliance.”
This is the sentiment of a section of farmers on the ground as the first phase of Lok Sabha elections draws closer.
Earlier this year, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had taken to the streets, rekindling their demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) which is equal to 1.5 times the input cost in line with the report of the Swaminathan Commission.
Akin to the year-long farmer agitation that started in November 2020 in Delhi, this year’s protests too saw an aggressive pushback with the police using tear gas shells and pellet guns, and even claimed the life of 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh at the Delhi-Haryana border.
Even as four rounds of talks with the ruling BJP-led government resulted in a stalemate, the Congress, in its manifesto for the upcoming general election, promised to give a legal guarantee on MSP as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. The opposition party also promised to make crop insurance farmer-specific and settle claims within 30 days.
Meanwhile, the BJP, in its manifesto, said that that the party has "increased MSP multi-fold," and is committed to "support" and "empower" farmers and their families.
The Quint travelled to villages in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where farmers claimed to engage in the “most expensive cultivation of crop” to understand why crop growers across north India are desperately demanding a hike in MSP for their crop, and if this will affect their voting decision.
‘Need Increased MSP For Sustenance’
“Farming in the desert is the most expensive farming in the country, and it happens in this area,” said 24-year-old Mukesh Jyani, a farmer in Sri Dungargarh tehsil of Bikaner district.
He explained that due to acute shortage of water in this part of Rajasthan, ground water is used to irrigate the farms, where he grows wheat during the Rabi season and ground nuts during the Kharif season.
Jyani claimed that setting up of the tubewell – along with a motor pump, cables, laying of pipes and sprinklers – costs the farmer Rs 10 to 15 lakh. The region's hot and arid climate not only makes cultivation more challenging but also affects the crop's output.
"The wheat crop in Bikaner is very fine. Even before the wheat crop is ripe, it becomes thin because of dry climate. This is the reason the average produce per bigha of land in Punjab and Haryana is 15 quintals whereas that in Rajasthan is 6-8 quintals – nearly half as much.”Mukesh Jyani
In a neighbouring village called Satlana, 53-year-old Girdhari Lal Jakhar told The Quint what all it takes to cultivate wheat crop in one bigha of land.
“One bigha of land gives an output of 6-7 quintals of wheat. For that, 50 kg seeds will be sown here, pesticides and fertilisers, including DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate), will be used. Add to that, the cost of sowing, water, maintenance and repair of tubewell motor, as well as labour. Then there is threshing and harvesting.”
Jakhar reiterated his demand for an MSP, which is equal to 1.5 times input cost, and said that it was “the only way for the farmer to sustain.”
The MS Swaminathan Committee’s report recommended the MSP be 1.5 times the input cost borne by the farmers to give 50 percent profit margin. The input cost includes the rent on the land, cost of seeds, fertilizers, electricity and hired labour.
‘Not Even Getting MSP on Crops Promised by Govt’
Jyani and Jakhar both alleged to The Quint that they were not able to sell their wheat crop at the MSP, despite the central government had mandating it on 22 crops.
“MSP exists only in numbers. There is an MSP rate for wheat, barley, gram, mustard and groundnut, but the government is not giving it. For example, right now the MSP of mustard is Rs 5,600, but the farmer is having to sell it to private (vendors) at Rs 4,500 because the government is not buying at the promised MSP. As a result, the farmer is incurring a loss of Rs 1,000 to 1,200 per quintal,” Jyani claimed.
He alleged that for a few farmers who could sell their produce at MSP, the government imposed a ceiling of 25 quintals. Meanwhile, Jakhar complained that other crops such as spices and vegetables be brought under the ambit of MSP.
Geeta Godara, a migrant worker from Haryana, works on the fields of her landlord and engages in animal husbandry as an additional source of income.
“The cost of milk is the same as the cost of water. By selling milk, I don’t even earn enough to buy feed and fodder for my livestock. I am having to pay from my own pocket. For how long can I sustain like this?” Godara asked.
The 43-year-old told The Quint that she works from 4 am to 10pm every day, in addition to taking care of her household and family, and complained of finding no time to rest.
‘Did Not Get a Single Rupee in Claims Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana’
Jyani explained that Bikaner frequently experiences unseasonal rains and storms due to western disturbances due to which their crops get damaged. But, he alleged, farmers here seldom get claims filed under the prime minister’s crop insurance scheme – PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
Jyani told The Quint that the premium for the insurance gets withdrawn from the Kisan Credit Card twice every year but claimed that he “did not receive a single rupee till date” despite regularly paying the premium for over eight years. He alleged:
“Ahead of the elections, a few farmers received claims worth Rs 34,000, some received Rs 22,000, which is a nominal amount. It’s like a cumin seed in the mouth of a camel. Crops worth Rs 10 lakh or Rs 15 lakh get destroyed and we get claims worth Rs 22,000 or Rs 34,000. The government is trying to humiliate the farmer, it should be ashamed.”Mukesh Jyani
On being asked about PM-KISAN or Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, wherein Rs 6,000 is transferred directly into the accounts of farmers in three installments every year as in three equal installments, Jakhar said “it meant nothing.”
“What can you do in Rs 6,000, how much will you sow and how much will you reap? If the motor breaks down, the repair alone costs 18 times this amount,” he lamented.
Besides, Jyani complained of high electricity rates and frequent power cuts putting additional financial pressure on farmers in the area.
‘Have Seen 10 Years of BJP, Modi, Will Give Opposition a Chance Now’
On being asked if these woes will influence their voting decision in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Jyani lamented that the farmer doesn’t have a representative “who will question the government on behalf of the farmer.”
Godara too accused the government of looking away from the farmers’ interest and asserted that she will vote for those who “increases the prices of our produce.”
Meanwhile, Jakhar said that he had witnessed the work done by the BJP-led government at the centre and helmed by PM Modi and that he was ready to give a chance to the I.N.D.I.A. alliance in the Opposition.
“Modiji had won the previous elections on promises of bringing black money from overseas, direct transfer of Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the farmer, of giving employment to 2 crore youth, among others. But he did not do anything. So this time, we can give a chance to them (I.N.D.I.A alliance). We’ll see what work they’ll do.”
