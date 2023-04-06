TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration to End Today: Know Exam Dates and Details
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: You can register for the examination on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Osmania University, Hyderabad has decided to end the registration process for TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 today, Thursday, 6 April. Interested candidates who have still not applied for the examinations are requested to complete the process soon. It is important to note that the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration is taking place on the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must complete the registration process as soon as possible otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
The TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration is taking place online only. Interested candidates should go through the details mentioned on the website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in carefully before registering for the examinations. All the important dates and details are mentioned on the above-mentioned website so you should go through them. It is important to stay updated with the latest announcements.
The Osmania University, Hyderabad updates all the important details on the website so that it is easier for interested candidates to stay updated. You must go through the latest notifications on the website to know the exam date and other updates.
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: Details
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the TS LAWCET (3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET (LL.M.) examinations are set to be conducted on 25 May. The exams will be held at Osmania University for everyone registering for them.
It is important to note that the LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 admit cards will be formally declared on 16 May. Candidates must download the admit cards before the exam date otherwise they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. It is an important document that everyone should carry on exam day.
The latest details also suggest that the preliminary answer keys will be released on 29 May. Everyone should take note of these important dates and stay updated.
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
Here are the steps you must follow to complete the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the registration link on the homepage.
Register yourself and open the application form.
Fill out the TS LAWCET, PGLCET application form carefully.
Upload the mentioned documents and pay the fee online.
Click on submit once you are done.
Download the application form from the website for your reference and save a copy of the same.
