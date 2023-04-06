TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration to End Today: Know Exam Dates and Details

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has decided to end the registration process for TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 today, Thursday, 6 April. Interested candidates who have still not applied for the examinations are requested to complete the process soon. It is important to note that the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration is taking place on the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must complete the registration process as soon as possible otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

The TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration is taking place online only. Interested candidates should go through the details mentioned on the website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in carefully before registering for the examinations. All the important dates and details are mentioned on the above-mentioned website so you should go through them. It is important to stay updated with the latest announcements.