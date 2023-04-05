UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration to End Today at bujhansi.ac.in; More Details Here
The UP BEd JEE 2023 exam will be held on 24 April. Know the application fees and steps to apply here.
Registrations for UP BEd JEE 2023 exam will be held in the Bundelkhand University of Jhansi. The authorities had released the notice on the official website and as per the schedule, today is the last day to apply for the entrance exam. Thus, candidates can register for the exam till 5 April 2023 on the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.
This is to inform the candidates that the application window will close today at midnight and then no applications will be accepted after 5 April 2023. Candidates will have to fill the form to register themselves and pay the fees.
As per the update on the website, the UP BEd JEE 2023 Admit Card will be released 13 April 2023 while the exam is scheduled for 24 April 2023.
UP BEd JEE 2023: Application Fees
As per the notification released, candidates from the general and OBC category will have to pay Rs.1400 as application fee and candidates from SC/ST category will have to pay Rs.700.
The last date to fill the form is 5 April but candidates can pay a fine of Rs.2000 for general and OBC category, Rs.1000 for SC/STs from 6 April to 11 April 2023.
How to Register for UP BEd JEE 2023?
Visit the official website at
On the homepage, click on the section ‘Uttar Pradesh B. ED JEE – 2023
Click on the new user registration if you haven't applied or registered
Then proceed ahead to fill the form
Pay the required fees
You can then submit, download the form and take a printout for future use
There will be two papers for the UP BEd JEE 2023 exam for 200 marks each and for a total of three hours.
