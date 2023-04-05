JEE Main 2023 Exam Starts From 6 April: Here Are the Instructions You Must Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for the candidates who are going to appear in the examination starting tomorrow.

Candidates must remember that the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Examination will be conducted by NTA on 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 April 2023. This year, approximately 9.4 lakh candidates are going to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April Session.

Before the examination begins, all the candidates must know the following instructions and key points to avoid any inconvenience during the exam.