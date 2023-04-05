JEE Main 2023 Exam Starts From 6 April: Here Are the Instructions You Must Know
JEE Main 2023 Exam Instructions: The exam will start from Thursday, 6 April. Check key points below.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for the candidates who are going to appear in the examination starting tomorrow.
Candidates must remember that the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Examination will be conducted by NTA on 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 April 2023. This year, approximately 9.4 lakh candidates are going to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April Session.
Before the examination begins, all the candidates must know the following instructions and key points to avoid any inconvenience during the exam.
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Examination Starts From 6 April: Instructions and Key Points
All the candidates must carry their admit cards along with a self declaration (undertaking) printed out on an A4 size paper on the day of examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.
Candidates must carry only a ball point pen and that should be transparent. Avoid gel pens.
Carry an ID proof like Aadhaar card or passport.
If any candidate has a medical issue like diabetes, he/she is allowed to carry fruits like banana, orange, and apple.
Carry an extra passport size photograph.
Candidates must carry a small (50 ml) hand sanitizer for safety, since the COVID is not over yet.
A transparent water bottle is also allowed.
Carrying electronic gadgets like mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, and others are strictly prohibited in the examination hall.
Handbags or backpacks are not allowed.
