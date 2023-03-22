UGC NET 2023 Answer Key to Release Soon: Check Official Website; How to Download
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: You can download the answer key from ugcnet.nta.nic.in once released by the NTA.
The National Testing Agency, NTA, is gearing up to release the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023 provisional answer keys soon for candidates. All concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the UGC NET 2023 answer key. The official time of the key is not announced yet so candidates have to keep checking the website for the link. All the latest details regarding the answer key will be updated soon.
The details available online suggest that the UGC NET 2023 answer key will be announced soon. Once the provisional answer key is declared on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can go through the details and raise objections against it, if there are any. Concerned candidates are advised to be alert so they can download the answer key on time.
The National Testing Agency, NTA announces important details and updates on the official website of the UGC NET so that candidates can go through them easily. They should go through the latest notifications and check the details mentioned carefully.
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Details
According to the official details, the UGC NET December exam was conducted in five phases. It was held from 21 February to 15 March 2023, at different examination centres across the country for registered candidates.
The official notice on the website states that "Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge by filling out an online application form and paying a fee of Rs 200 (non-refundable) per answer challenged, through the given window. Applications received by hand or by fax or email will not be considered."
The objection-raising dates will be informed after the provisional answer key is declared by the exam conducting body.
Candidates should pay the fee and complete the required steps on time if they want the National Testing Agency (NTA) to accept their objections. Everyone should stay alert and informed until the answer keys are released.
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Download
Here are the easy steps candidates should follow to download the UGC NET answer key, once released:
Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states UGC NET December Answer Key on the homepage.
Type your Roll Number and other required details to log in to your account.
Tap on submit and the provisional answer key will display on your screen.
Download the UGC NET answer key from the website and raise objections if there are any.
