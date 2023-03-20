Rajasthan SET 2023 Admit Card on 21 March: Check sso.rajasthan.gov.in; Details

The Guru Govind Tribal University in Banswara is getting ready to release the Rajasthan SET Exam Admit Card 2023 on Tuesday, 21 March 2023, for all candidates who have registered for the exam. It is important to note that the Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card will be declared on the official website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in for candidates to check and download. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website on Tuesday if they want to download the admit card on time.

The Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card is an important document that all concerned candidates should carry during the exam day. To know more about the admit card release details, one must go through the announcements on the official website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in. It is important to stay updated with the latest announcements regarding the exam.