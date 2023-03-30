IB Answer Key 2023 for SA, MTS Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here
IB SA, MTS Provisional Answer Key 2023 Out: The last date to challenge is 31 March.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Answer Key 2023 for Security Assistant (SA) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on the official website, mha.gov.in.
Candidates who want to download and check the IB SA, MTS Answer Key 2023 can follow the steps mentioned below.
The IB Exam 2023 for SA & MTS was conducted by the concerned officials on 23 and 24 March 2023. The answer key released is provisional and can be objected/challenged by candidates in case of any discrepancy. The last date to object or challenge the answer key is 11:55 pm on Friday, 31 March.
The IB SA, MTS final answer key 2023 will be released by the MHA once all the objections to provisional answer key are addressed by the officials. Also, the final answer key will be non-objectionable.
The IB SA, MTS Recruitment drive 2023 was conducted by MHA for 1675 vacancies.
Candidates must note down that the IB SA, MTS Result date 2023 has not been announced yet. However, it is expected that the result will be declared anytime soon by MHA.
Steps To Download & Check the IB SA, MTS Answer Key 2023
Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for IB Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-Tasking Staff Answer Key 2023
A login page will show up
Enter the login details like User ID and password
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections in case of any discrepancy
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
