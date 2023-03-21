'Assam Board Exams Cancelled After Paper Leak Twice, Can't Trust Board Anymore'

Producer: Varsha

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

Video Inputs: Biswa Kalyan Purkystha and Anjana Dutta

Assam class 10 board papers have been marred by paper leak, which has put students in turmoil.

So far, two papers - general science and modern Indian language (Assamese) have been leaked. Exams in these two subjects were cancelled at the last minute and have been rescheduled now.