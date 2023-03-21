'Assam Board Exams Cancelled After Paper Leak Twice, Can't Trust Board Anymore'
So far, two papers - general science and modern Indian language (Assamese) have been leaked.
Producer: Varsha
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Video Inputs: Biswa Kalyan Purkystha and Anjana Dutta
Assam class 10 board papers have been marred by paper leak, which has put students in turmoil.
So far, two papers - general science and modern Indian language (Assamese) have been leaked. Exams in these two subjects were cancelled at the last minute and have been rescheduled now.
Students like us are under extreme stress as the cancellation has added to the exam pressure.
I'm one of the students who is appearing for the SEBA board examinations this year. My exams started on 3 March, and I have already given three exams, but our science exam got cancelled. Our next exam is on 1 April, what if our results are affected due to this?
These exams are important to us. After studying so hard, we got to know that our exam had been cancelled.
We fear that the same might happen with our other exams. We have lost faith and can’t trust the board anymore. What if they announce something similar before our next exam as well? What are we going to do then?
There’s planning that goes into studying, and all of that is ruined. The most important is our mental being, and it is being affected due to this.
Informed at the Last Minute
Malli Mala, a student from Irongmara High school, was informed about the cancellation of the exam after reaching the exam centre.
Talking about the chaos created by the last-minute cancellation, she said, "I went to the exam centre, and that is where I got to know that the exam had been cancelled as the paper had been leaked. Now, the exam has been delayed for another few days, which is a long time. It’s a huge loss for all of us".
Toiled For Months, Exams Cancelled Now
The board and the teachers need to understand the hard work we have put in over the months.
"We had toiled day and night with so much hope in our hearts. Those involved in the act cannot imagine what we have gone through or how we feel. Even if they cannot understand, I want them to face the strictest punishment. They should be punished in a way that they don't dare to step into an educational institution ever in their lives."Himadri Borah, Student
The paper leak has clearly shaken our trust about the capability of the State Education Board of Assam (SEBA) to conduct fair and transparent board exams.
