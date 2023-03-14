SSC CGL Exam 2023 Notification to be Released on April 1 at ssc.nic.in

The notification and application for SSC CGL 2023 will be released on 1 April 2023. The Commission will activate the SSC CGL 2023 application link after releasing the official notification under the login in the exam dashboard.

The candidates who wish to appear for the SSC CGL 2023 exam must read the notification carefully to know the SSC CGL 2023 eligibility criteria and fill out the applications as mentioned in the official notification. The last date to apply for the SSC CGL 2023 will be May 1. The SSC CGL 2023 exam is expected to be conducted in June-July 2023. The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the tentative SSC CGL Tier 2 exam answer key soon.

The SSC CGL 2023 notification will help the students know about all the rules, regulations and specifications for the SSC CGL 2023 applications.