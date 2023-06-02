Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 to Release Today: MSBSHSE 10th Results at 1 PM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to release the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Friday, 2 June, for concerned candidates. Those waiting to check their MSBSHSE 10th board examination results are requested to stay alert and go through the latest updates available online. The Maharashtra SSC results will be declared on the official website – mahresult.nic.in – for candidates to check and download their respective scores on Friday.

As per the latest details, the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 is scheduled to release on Friday, 2 June, at 1 pm. Candidates waiting to go through their scores must keep a close eye on the official site – mahresult.nic.in – for all the announcements about the MSBSHSE 10th board examination results. The updates are likely to be available soon on Friday.