PSEB 10th Result 2023 Declared; Download Punjab Board Results At pseb.ac.in

Check the websites and steps to download the PSEB 10th result 2023 online

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
PSEB 10th Result 2023 Declared; Download Punjab Board Results At pseb.ac.in
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2023 declared: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB declared the PSEB 10th result 2023 today, 26 May 2023 at around 12 PM. The board had announced the PSEB 10th result date and time beforehand. The result link will be active tomorrow.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check the results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. The PSEB Class 10 exams were conducted from 4 March to 20 April 2023 and the exams were in the morning shifts- from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

The PSEB officials announced the results via a press conference. Around 3 lakh students appeared for class 10 board exams in Punjab this year and all will get access to the results today. Students will have to obtain at least 33 percent marks to qualify for the exam.

How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2023 Online?

  1. Visit the official website at pseb.org.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the PSEB 10th result link

  3. Enter your credentials like roll number and date of birth to login

  4. The PSEB 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Make sure to take a printout for future use

Topics:  PSEB   Punjab Board   PSEB 10th result 

