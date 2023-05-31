CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Out: Download +2 Science, Commerce Results Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Result 2023 Declared for Science & Commerce: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha on Wednesday, 31 May 2023, announced the result of 12th class or plus two or HSE on the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, for Science and Commerce streams.
Candidates who appeared in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2023 this year can now download the results, scorecard, topper list, merit list, and other details from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials like examination roll number mentioned on the admit card.
Almost 3.5 lakh students took part in the Odisha +2 exams this year. The answer sheet evaluation process began from 10 April and now the final results are finally declared.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Direct Link and Steps To Check
Go to the official website – orissaresults.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for CHSE Odisha 12th Class Plus Two HSE Result 2023.
Select either Commerce or Science stream.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The result date and time of Odisha Class 12 Arts stream has not been announced yet, Check this space regularly t get the latest updates on Odisha +2 HSE results 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)