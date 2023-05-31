CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Out: Download +2 Science, Commerce Results Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Result 2023 Declared for Science & Commerce: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha on Wednesday, 31 May 2023, announced the result of 12th class or plus two or HSE on the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, for Science and Commerce streams.

Candidates who appeared in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2023 this year can now download the results, scorecard, topper list, merit list, and other details from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials like examination roll number mentioned on the admit card.

Almost 3.5 lakh students took part in the Odisha +2 exams this year. The answer sheet evaluation process began from 10 April and now the final results are finally declared.