MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 To Be Out Soon; Download At mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Education is all set to declare the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 today, May 25 at 12 PM.

After the release of the results, students can check the MP Board 10th or 12th results 2023 on the official website at mbpse.nic.in. MP Board will also release the list of toppers this year along with the overall pass percentage and number of candidates who qualified for the exam.

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams were conducted from 1 to 27 March 2023 and the sift was for three hours while the Class 12 board exam was conducted from 2 March 2 to 1 April 2023.

This year around 18 lakh candidates registered for the Class 10, 12 board examinations in the state. They can follow the steps given below to download MP Board 10th, and 12th results 2023.