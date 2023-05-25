ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 12th Results Out, Check Here

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 Live: Maharashtra Board 12th results out on mahresult.nic.in. Check toppers name & more

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
2 min read
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 12th Results Out, Check Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the HSC class 12 result 2023 today on 25 May. The direct result link will be active at 2 pm.

Candidates who appeared in the Maharashtra Board Exams this year can download and check the results, scorecards, topper list and other details on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Approximately, more than 14 lakh candidates participated this year in the Maharashtra HSC board exams. The Class 12 board exam was held by the concerned authorities from 21 February to 21 March 2023.

The overall pass percentage stans 91.25 per cent this year. Keep following this live blog for all the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

2:07 PM , 25 May

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Declared: Direct Links To Check Scores

To check the Maharashtra board exam results, candidates must follow the below link.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 (Link 1)

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 (Link 2)

ADVERTISEMENT
2:01 PM , 25 May

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2023: Login Details Required

To check the Maharashtra Exam Results 2023, students must keep the following login details ready.

  • Exam roll number

  • application number

  • Date of birth

  • Password

1:56 PM , 25 May

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2023: Pass Percentage Dropped by 2.97%

The pass percentage of HSC 12th class result in Maharashtra was 94.22 percent last year. This year there has been a 2.97% decline in the pass percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT
1:49 PM , 25 May

MSHSEB HSC Class 12th Board Result Out: Division Wise Pass Percentage

Aurangabad: 91.85 percent

Amravati: 92.75 percent

Kolhapur: 93.28 percent

Konkan: 96.01 per cent

Latur: 90.37 percent

Mumbai: 88.13 percent

Nashik: 91.66 percent

Nagpur: 90.35 percent

Pune: 93.34 percent


Published: 25 May 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×