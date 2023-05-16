KEAM Exam 2023 Will Be Held Tomorrow: Important Tips and Instructions To Follow

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is all set to hold the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM 2023) exam tomorrow on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.

Candidates who have not yet downloaded and checked their hall tickets can do so through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Students must remember that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without an admit card.

The KEAM 2023 exam will be conducted across different examination centers of the state besides Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Approximately, 1,23,623 students will appear in the KEAM 2023 entrance examination on Wednesday for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses.