ADVERTISEMENT

CMAT 2023 Result Declared On cmat.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download Scorecard Here

Check the websites and steps to download CMAT 2023 Result.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
CMAT 2023 Result Declared On cmat.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download Scorecard Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the results of the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 yesterday, 31 May 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CMAT exam 2023 can check and download the results at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to get access to the CMAT results.

CMAT is an entrance test for admission to management courses offered by AICTE-approved institutions and the exam was conducted on May 4, 2023. This year, around 75,209 candidates registered for the exam and 58,035 appeared for it.

The exam was conducted at 248 centers across 126 cities. Live CCTV surveillance was carried out at all centers and 2,116 jammers were installed at examination centers to prevent unfair practice through mobile or any other electronic device.

Also Read

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce Results Declared Today

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce Results Declared Today
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download CMAT 2023 Result?

  1. Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the link for CMAT 2023 result

  3. You will have to enter CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth and password to login

  4. You can submit and download the CMAT result 2023

  5. Check the details carefully and take a printout for future use.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 51 Today Declared; Know First Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 51 Today Declared; Know First Prize Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  CMAT   CMAT Result 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×