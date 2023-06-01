Second NATA Admit Card 2023 Declared: Check nata.in for Details; How To Download

The Council of Architecture has formally declared the admit cards for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2023 for interested candidates. The ones who are waiting to download their second NATA admit card 2023 are requested to visit the official website - nata.in. Candidates are advised to download the admit cards soon and go through the details mentioned on them. They should also go to the website and check the latest updates regarding the NATA exam available online.

