CBSE Board Result 2023 For 12th Declared; Check on Umang App, Websites, and IVRS

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12th results 2023 today, 12 May 2023 at around 10:40 AM.
Now that the results have been declared for CBSE class 12th results 2023, students can check their scorecards on Board's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
We are here to inform you about the steps and how you can check the CBSE class 12th results 2023 on website, Umang App and IVRS.
How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2023 on Website?
Visit the official website of CBSE Board at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' link under the 'Results' section.
Enter your Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
Tap on 'Submit' button and the CBSE Class 12th results 2023 will appear on the screen
You can check and download the CBSE class 12 result 2023 and take a printout for future use.
How to Check CBSE 12th Result via Umang App?
Firstly download the Umang app from the Play Store or App Store.
Visit the CBSE section on the App.
Register with a mobile number and create a login pin.
Login via OTP or MPIN that will be sent to your registered mobile number.
Enter details such as date of birth and registration number.
Download and take a printout of the result for future use.
How to Check CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 via IVRS?
Now that CBSE has declared the class 12th 2023 result, students may be allowed to check the result through IVRS. CBSE may provide the IVRS facility.
Students simply need to dial the official IVRS number and tell their roll number and date of birth. As of now, CBSE has not provided an official IVRS number.
