Karthi’s 'Viruman'-Tovino’s 'Thallumaala': South’s Theatrical Releases This Week
Check out the South releases to watch in theatres in the second week of August 2022
Viruman (12 August)
Viruman is a Tamil film which marks the debut of Aditi who is the daughter of ace filmmaker 2.0 fame, Shankar. Directed by Muthaiya, the film stars Karthi who will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s soon-to-be-released Ponniyin Selvan. The film releases in theatres on 12 August.
Thallumaala (12 August)
Thallumaala, helmed by Khalid Rahman, promises to be a fun rom-com. Costarring with Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan features as a popular vlogger in this Malayalam film. Tovino had successful releases like Minnal Murali and Vaashi in the recent past. Thallumaala is all set for a theatrical release on 12 August.
Nna Thaan Case Kodu (11 August)
Kunchacko Boban and Gayathrie starrer Nna Thaan Case Kodu is a Malayalam language satirical courtroom drama. The film is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and releases in theatres on 11 August. Boben was last seen in Pada and Gayathrie as Fahadh Faasil’s love interest in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram.
Gaalipata 2 (12 August)
Directed by Yogaraj Bhat, Gaalipata 2 is about a series of events in the life of college friends who reunite after several years. It is studded with a star cast that includes Ganesh, Diganth Manchale, Pawan Kumar, and Anant Nag. Diganth recently suffered an injury while performing an adventurous sport in Goa in June. Gaalipata 2 is releasing on 12 August in theatres.
Macherla Niyojakavargam (12 August)
Ravi Bopanna (12 August)
Kannada cinema’s Popular Star V Ravichandran was last seen in the director’s chair six years ago. He makes a comeback as a director with Ravi Bopanna, a remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph. The story revolves around a retired cop and the truth behind the accident of his ex-wife. The film stars V Ravichandran, Kiccha Sudeep, and Kavya Shetty in the lead roles and it releases on 12 August.
Kadamaiyai Sei (12 August)
Starring actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah and Yashika Aannand in the lead roles, Kadamaiyai Sei is a Tamil film that will hit the big screens on 12 August. Suryah who was last seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s Don and has Radha Mohan’s Bommai in the pipeline in which he will be costarring with Priya Bhavani Shankar.
Karthikeya 2 (13 August)
Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 mystery thriller. Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran play crucial roles in this Telugu film which is all set to hit the big screens on 13 August.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.