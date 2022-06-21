Who Is Kannada Actor Diganth Manchale, Who Suffered an Injury in Goa?

Kannada actor Diganth Manchale, who was reportedly on a holiday with his wife, actor Aindrita Ray, was speculated to have suffered major injuries while performing in an adventurous sport in Goa.

But who is Diganth Manchale?

He is a fitness fanatic and a gymnastic junkie who is all in for adventurous sports, any time any day. His Instagram profile is a testament to the unexplainable craze and love he has for surfing, scuba diving, cycling and rock climbing. He frequently posts pictures and videos of him unwinding in nature with his tribe.