‘Vikram’ Review: Kamal, Fahadh & Vijay Sethupathi Shine in Lokesh’s Universe

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj uses the talent of actors Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan brilliantly in his latest venture Vikram.

Vikram is a befitting comeback of Kamal Haasan to satiate his fans’ 4-year-long hunger to see him on the big screen. The title Vikram is borrowed from the actor’s own film which released in 1986. However, the story is set in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe wherein he has interlinked characters from his previous directorial Kaithi and the old Vikram. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the dialogues are written by Rathna Kumar along with the director.