Happy B’Day FaFa: ‘Will Act in Bollywood if Paid Well,’ Says Fahadh Faasil

Speaking about the coexistence of larger than life films and-multi starrers like Pushpa along with films like Malayankunju that rely heavily on a single actor, Fahadh says that the scale of the film is not based on the number of actors. The effort and work load for each film is the same, "I don’t differentiate between the two and I strongly believe one will not replace another”.

When asked about which Bollywood actor and director he would love to work with, Fahadh says he is open to anything exciting from Bollywood. He chuckles saying that he is willing to work with anyone who is willing to pay him the money he needs.