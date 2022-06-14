What Is 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe'?

The multi-starrer Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, which released on 3 June, is breaking records at the box office. The film opened to rave reviews from critics and the audience alike.

Kamal Haasan is also the producer of the film. Overwhelmed by Vikram's reception, Haasan gifted a Lexus car to director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Apache RTR 160 bikes to 13 assistant directors and a Rolex watch to Suriya, who made a cameo in the film as the character 'Rolex'.