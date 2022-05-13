Review: Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Don’ Is Full of Cliches, but Still Worth a Watch

A piece of criticism that most of Sivakarthikeyan's films - including Manam Kothi Paravai, Remo and Rajini Murugan - have received over the years is that the hero is celebrated for stalking and pursuing the heroine despite repeated rejections.

However, we are in for a pleasant surprise with his latest film Don. His character refrains from disturbing the girl when he realises that she doesn't reciprocate his love. He even says it out loud, stressing that he wants to be a good guy who doesn't like to chase a woman when she is not interested in him. And that felt like a mature answer to the criticism.

Helmed by Cibi Chakravarthy, Don stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, RJ Vijay, Bala and Shivangi in key roles.