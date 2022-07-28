Kiccha Sudeep's ‘Vikrant Rona’ Review: An Underwhelming and Convoluted Film
Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Bhandari.
What is the structure of storytelling? I assume it's mostly about building a new world, setting the context, introducing the characters in this world, defining the plot, delving into the conflicts and resolutions, and finally, having an interesting plot twist at the end to surprise the audience.
But what if the creators only had a brilliant plot twist to start with?
Vikrant Rona makes you feel that the makers have reverse engineered the idea of storytelling which is exciting and out of the box, but it's just that they have chosen to do it haphazardly.
The story revolves around the mysterious deaths of children in Kamarottu village. Vikrant Rona (Kiccha Sudeep), the daredevil cop investigates the cases only to realise these murders have a supernatural connection. He unpacks one clue after another to finally chase the murderers.
Vikrant Rona works partly as a comedy thriller. It sets the foundation for horror and the film also offers some good comedy barring the stereotyping of a Muslim character. Just when you are about to laugh it reminds you to be scared of the impending danger. While the audience’s mood goes through rapid fluctuations, the transition feels smooth and not abrupt.
The film scores big time in its presentation. All points to the cinematographer and the visual effects team who have excelled in capturing the aesthetic visuals of the village - dense rainforest, and beautiful waterfalls make it a treat for the audience's eyes. In addition to the technical brilliance, superstar Sudeep with his charismatic swag is the saviour for both Kamarottu, the village and Vikrant Rona, the film. He has performed exceptionally well in emotional sequences to prove his mettle as an actor.
Going against the norm of comparing heroes to conventionally majestic animals like lions and tigers, it was interesting to see how Sudeep owns being compared to a domestic animal (a dog) with his punch dialogue.
Vikrant Rona tries to be smart with its detailing in the plot. However, at some point, you start feeling why are we fed with so much information, especially when they are confusing and not so relevant? For instance, the storyline about the demon Brahmarakshasha, a sceptical witch-like-woman or the interval twist, none of them have a satisfying closure.
Moreover, it is quite evident that the film deliberately aims and also succeeds in a way to be the regular commercial entertainer with power-packed action sequences, romance, comedy, sentiments and most importantly an “item song”, ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ by Jacqueline Fernandez, just to cater to the male gaze but in their defence, they have used it as a distraction to convey important plot developments successfully.
Vikrant Rona is running in cinemas now.
