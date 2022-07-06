Director Hari’s ‘Yaanai’ Is My Career’s Best Film: Arun Vijay
Arun Vijay speaks about his film Yaanai.
In a recent conversation with The Quint, actor Arun Vijay opened up about his 25-year journey in the film industry, his latest Tamil release Yaanai (titled Erugu in Telugu) and more.
Arun Vijay is the son of veteran actor Vijay Kumar. Speaking about nepotism, he said that while entering the industry might have been easier, he had to work his way up just like everyone else.
Speaking about Yaanai, Arun said he is confident that it will be his career's best movie.
Filmmaker Hari is known for creating the super hit, Suriya starrer Singam franchise, which was then remade in Bollywood as Singham, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead.
Speaking about Vikram's success, his appearance in the pan Indian release Saaho and how he views multilingual releases, Arun said, "Language is not a barrier anymore. content is all that matters". He added that he welcomes collaboration of artistes from different industries and that it is an exciting time for the fans.
