ADVERTISEMENT

Director Hari’s ‘Yaanai’ Is My Career’s Best Film: Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay speaks about his film Yaanai.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
South Cinema
1 min read

In a recent conversation with The Quint, actor Arun Vijay opened up about his 25-year journey in the film industry, his latest Tamil release Yaanai (titled Erugu in Telugu) and more.

Arun Vijay is the son of veteran actor Vijay Kumar. Speaking about nepotism, he said that while entering the industry might have been easier, he had to work his way up just like everyone else.

Yaanai features Priya bhavani shankar and Raadhika among others in important roles

Photo courtesy: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about Yaanai, Arun said he is confident that it will be his career's best movie.

Filmmaker Hari is known for creating the super hit, Suriya starrer Singam franchise, which was then remade in Bollywood as Singham, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Also Read

What Is 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe'?

What Is 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe'?

Speaking about Vikram's success, his appearance in the pan Indian release Saaho and how he views multilingual releases, Arun said, "Language is not a barrier anymore. content is all that matters". He added that he welcomes collaboration of artistes from different industries and that it is an exciting time for the fans.

Also Read

‘Vikram’ Review: Kamal, Fahadh & Vijay Sethupathi Shine in Lokesh’s Universe

‘Vikram’ Review: Kamal, Fahadh & Vijay Sethupathi Shine in Lokesh’s Universe
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×