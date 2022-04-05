The A-Z of the Russia-Ukraine War: How Things Stand After 6 Weeks of Invasion

Russia's war on Ukraine was anticipated by experts to be a short one, ending with the capitulation of Kyiv.

That has not happened. Ukraine has shown ferocious resistance, and there are widespread reports of Russian troops withdrawing from central Ukraine, shifting all their might to the east.

What is the current situation in the most important cities? Where does the Russian campaign stand? Are sanctions having the desired effect? Here's how things stand after over 40 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.