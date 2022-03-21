A Bridge, a Port, and Steel: Why Ukraine's Mariupol is Important to Russia

An image of a pregnant woman being carried out in a stretcher sparked worldwide condemnation of Russian atrocities in the city and across the country. Both the woman and her child did not survive.

Only one week later, the air force bombed Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre, a site that was being used a shelter from Russian air raids by more than a thousand people.

And then on Sunday, 20 March, Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of bombing an art school where hundreds of people had been taking refuge.

Despite a few evacuations taking place, more than 3,00,000 people are still trapped in the port city with a lack of food and water supplies.

Neverthless, Ukraine refuses to surrender, and Russia refuses to stop the siege. The battle for Mariupol has turned into a war of attrition, with the Russians wreaking absolute destruction upon the city.

But why does Russia seem desparate to win Mariupol? What aspects of the port city make it strategically important?