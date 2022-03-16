'Close the Sky,' Pleads Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Address to US Congress

The president urged the West to unite as a collective of "responsible countries that have the consciousness to stop conflict immediately."

He even invoked the speedy response of the West to the coronavirus, asserting that if that same kind of collective action were to happen with respect to aiding Ukraine against Russia then "we will be able to save thousands of lives in our country."

Zelenskyy then went on to say that he is almost 45 years old but then claimed that there was no point in living "if the death can't be stopped."

Concluding his speech, he made an appeal to US president Joe Biden in English, and said, "As the leader of the nation I am addressing President Biden, you are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Thank you."

The president received a standing ovation for his speech.