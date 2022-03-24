India Abstains for 5th Time on UN Ukraine Resolution, But This Time With US

France and Mexico had proposed a Council resolution calling for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, but it had languished under the threat of a Russian veto and the two countries wanted it taken up in the Assembly, where no one has veto power.



South Africa, which like India is trying to stay neutral, had also suggested a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine which would not condemn Russia, but did not introduce it when the Assembly met on Wednesday.



The South African resolution was opposed by the Western countries which want an express condemnation of the Russian invasion as the cause of the humanitarian crisis.

The meeting on Ukraine was not on the Council's original agenda, but was added Wednesday morning at Moscow's request for 3 pm and then pushed to 5 pm amid Russia's desperate diplomacy.



Russia's Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzia asserted that Moscow's resolution was on the lines of the France-Mexico resolution, "but free from any politicising and in that analogous to other humanitarian resolutions of the Council".