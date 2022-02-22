Putin Recognises Two Breakaway Regions in Ukraine as Independent States

Upping the ante in a crisis that could lead to an all-out war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two breakaway rebel regions – Donetsk and Lugansk – in eastern Ukraine as independent States.

Putin announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France, who voiced disappointment, the Kremlin said.

In a televised address, Putin attacked the West and said that Ukraine is a United States colony with "a puppet regime", news agency ANI reported.