Putin Recognises Two Breakaway Regions in Ukraine as Independent States
Putin has instructed the Russian troops to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
Upping the ante in a crisis that could lead to an all-out war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two breakaway rebel regions – Donetsk and Lugansk – in eastern Ukraine as independent States.
Putin announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France, who voiced disappointment, the Kremlin said.
In a televised address, Putin attacked the West and said that Ukraine is a United States colony with "a puppet regime", news agency ANI reported.
Notably, Putin has also instructed the Russian troops to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
The self-declared people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk host Russia-backed rebels who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.
France Calls For European Sanctions
Putin's announcement was naturally seen as a provocation, inviting condemnation and calls for sanctions from European nations.
US President Joe Biden had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a White House official said.
The leaders strongly condemned Putin’s decision to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as “independent" and discussed how they will continue to coordinate their response on the next steps, an official statement reads.
Further, French President Macron has called for "targeted European sanctions" against Russia and an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine, news agency AFP reported.
(This is a developing story.)
(With inputs from AFP and ANI.)
