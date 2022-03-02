Fear, Uncertainty, Wait: Stories of Indian Students Trying To Get Out of Ukraine

As the news of 21-year-old Naveen Shekarappa's death, amid shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, trickled down to other parts of the world, another Indian student, 23, sat cramped among several others at a hidden location in the same city. Speaking to The Quint on the phone on Tuesday, 1 March, she said: “Please ask the authorities to evacuate us from Kharkiv as soon as possible.”



But she was not keen on disclosing her name for the purpose of this article for fear of “increasing the worries of family back home" in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Karnataka's Shekarappa was standing in a queue at a Kharkiv supermarket to buy groceries when the Russian shelling began. Speaking about how she is managing food and water, the 23-year-old MP student said:

“Yesterday (Monday), we went out for an hour while the shelling had stopped. We went to the supermarket. But now supermarkets are closed after shells were dropped over them, so we aren’t getting anything now. The Ukrainians are saying that they will help and they will distribute things. Let’s see what is going to happen.”