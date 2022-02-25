What is SWIFT, the International Finance System That Can be Used Against Russia?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, 24 February, pushed for Russia's exclusion from Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) – the international finance system that allows Russia to move its money around the world – after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military campaign against Ukraine.

With western nations deliberating over additional sanctions to impose upon Russia, exclusion from SWIFT is being debated as one of the most disruptive of moves that can be made against Moscow.

The elimination would effectively stop the country's banks from engaging in monetary and trade transactions with foreign financial institutions, making payments arduous and more time-consuming.