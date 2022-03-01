ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Student Killed in Shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Says MEA
The student is yet to be identified by the ministry.
An Indian student lost his life in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday, 1 March, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Twitter.
"The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
