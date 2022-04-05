Biden Seeks ‘War Crimes Trial’ Over Bucha, US To Provide More Weapons to Ukraine
Sullivan said, "You can expect further sanctions announcements this week."
With the discovery of mass atrocities in Ukrainian territory that was earlier taken over by Russian armed forces, the Western world has been outraged and upped the pressure on Russia, with United States President Joe Biden calling Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” and asking for a “war crimes trial” over the killings in the town of Bucha.
While Russia pulls away from Ukrainian capital Kyiv, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, "Russia is repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive operations in eastern and parts of southern Ukraine… Russia has tried to subjugate the whole of Ukraine and it has failed. Now it will attempt to bring parts of the country under its rule,” news agency AFP reported.
Adding that this next phase could take months or even longer, Sullivan said, "You can expect further sanctions announcements this week," with "options that relate" to Russia's energy sector.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be traveling to Brussels on Wednesday, 6 April, and Thursday, 7 April, to attend a NATO foreign ministers' meeting.
US To Provide More Weapons
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for more weapons, including fighter jets, tanks, and anti-air defences, to match against Russia's attacks, Western powers have so far failed to agree on how or whether to get such systems into Ukraine.
However, Sullivan noted that the Biden administration has already sent $2.3 billion worth of arms to Ukraine.
He added that Washington is working with allies on sourcing weapons including "longer-range anti-aircraft systems, artillery systems and coastal defense systems".
"The extent and depth of efforts to acquire and transfer a variety of advanced weapons capabilities is extraordinary, it is unprecedented," he said.
(With inputs from AFP.)
