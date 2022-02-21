Can Russia's 'De-Dollarisation' Protect its Economy From US Sanctions?

If you have been following the Russia-Ukraine crisis, you will already be familiar with the term "sanctions".

The US has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if the latter launches an invasion of Ukraine.

A better understanding of why Eastern Europe is on the edge of war can be found here.

In this article, we shall try to understand how sanctions work and how Russia might resist them.

What would US sanctions target? Will they crush the Russian economy? What role do Russia's massive foreign reserves play in this situation?

Can its 'de-dollarisation', that is, its attempts to replace the share of US dollars in its foreign reserves with gold and the Chinese renminbi, save the economy from collapse?