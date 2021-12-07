War in Eastern Europe? Understanding the Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

The above-mentioned anonymous official also told The Washington Post that the current "information indicates Russian influence proxies and media outlets have started to increase content denigrating Ukraine and NATO, in part to pin the blame for a potential Russian military escalation on Ukraine."

The basic idea is portray a picture to the Russian people of the Western world having a deep sense of hatred and contempt for them.

Therefore, a military build-up and a propaganda campaign, two strategies that indicate potential aggression in the future, have caused anxiety among the leaders in Ukraine, the EU, and in the US.

If Russia does end up invading Ukraine, the US isn't going to just sit around.

The Biden administration has already announced that it would send troops to aid NATO's forces stationed in the East and would additionally impose severe economic sanctions on Moscow, something that was also done after the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

President Biden and President Putin are expected to have a video call on 7 December, with Ukraine being the major topic of discussion.

The outcome of that call is as unpredictable as the events of the coming weeks.

Putin's motives are unpredictable too. We don't really know what the driving force is behind his aggression. Does he want to humiliate Western Europe and the US, is he actually afraid of NATO, or is he finally starting to fear the wrath of his own people?

What is predictable, however, is that the Ukrainians will continue to live with Russian tanks pointed at their homes for now.

(With inputs from The Washington Post, The Guardian, Reuters, The Economist, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, AFP, and The New York Times.)