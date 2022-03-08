What Are Humanitarian Corridors & Why Is Ukraine Wary of Evacuation Via Russia?

Designated routes are drawn for civilians to use for fleeing. These routes are also often used to transfer urgent humanitarian aid for civilians who, for whatever reason, are unable to leave the conflict zone.

Aid in this context can range from medical aid to food, water, and other essential supplies.

The present understanding of humanitarian corridors dates back to the Bosnian War (1993), when 'United Nations Safe Areas' were established and designated as protected areas.

Usually, such corridors are negotiated and established by the United Nations. Local NGOs often take part in this process too, if all sides have agreed to it.

Naturally, humanitarian corridors can only be enforced when there is a ceasefire, and if the ceasefire is followed by both sides.