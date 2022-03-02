What Is a No-Fly Zone & Why Are US & Europe Hesitant To Impose It in Ukraine?

With Russian troops pounding Ukrainian cities for the seventh consecutive day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to impose a "no-fly zone" over "significant parts" of the country.

Even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist during a news conference about protecting the skies.

"The Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the West to protect our sky. We are asking for a no-fly zone. Ukrainian women and Ukrainian children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles which are coming from the sky," Daria Kaleniuk asserted, as quoted by the BBC.