'Support us in Any Way You Can': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Appears at Grammys
Zelenskyy urged everyone to support the people of Ukraine.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appearance at this year's Grammy Awards, requesting everyone to support Ukrainians in any way you can". In a video message aired during the ceremony, Zelenskyy compared the Russian invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the lives of Ukrainians.
"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskyy. He added that musicians in the war-hit country “wear body armour instead of tuxedos” and "sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them."
"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," he added. “Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities.”
"To all our cities the war is destroying -- Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others: They are legends already, but they have a dream of them living, and free," Zelenskyy said in the taped video.
"Free like you, on the Grammy stage."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.