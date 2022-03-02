With AK-47s & Molotov Cocktails, Ukrainian Civilians Pitch In to Defend Homeland

"It's better than waiting at home and waiting for someone to hit us."

That is what one civilian had to say while standing in line of people collecting assault rifles at a distribution centre in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the Ukrainian people have shown resistance of a ferocity that has taken observers of the war by awe.

Blocking Russian tanks by standing in front of them, preparing Molotov cocktails, and giving food and medical aid to Ukrainian soldiers have been some of the many ways in which ordinary Ukrainians have resisted.

One old woman even handed sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier, telling him that sunflowers will bloom on his corpse.

In the forefront has been President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has urged everyone to "join the struggle against the invaders". He has even banned men aged 18-60 to leave the country, so that they can fight for its survival.

An official working for Pentagon told The New York Times on 26 February that Russian troops are getting "increasingly frustrated by their lack of momentum", which is, in part, a product of civilian resistance.