Separatism in Ukraine's Donetsk & Luhansk, & Why Russia Deemed Them Independent

Until yesterday, the Donetsk oblast and the Luhansk oblast were recognised by all countries to be a part of Ukraine, even by Russia.

An "oblast" is to Ukraine what a "state" is to India, that is, an administrative unit.

The Revolution of Dignity in February 2014, also known as the Maidan Revolution, ousted the pro-Moscow president Viktor Yanukovych over his refusal to sign the European Union–Ukraine Association Agreement (something that would bring Ukraine closer to Western European countries).

Putin, however, worried about losing influence in Ukraine, had ordered the annexation of Crimea that was carried out in February and March 2014.