Ukraine-Russia War: The Origins of and the Symbolism Behind Molotov Cocktails

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked a resistance amongst the Ukrainian people that has amazed observers and analysts.

A key feature of this resistance has been an incendiary weapon consisting of simple ingredients that can be found in most households:

A glass bottle (beer or soda)

Some flammable liquid (gasoline or alcohol)

A cloth rag to fix around the opening of the bottle

A lighter or a matchbox

In the past two weeks, stunning pictures and videos have gone viral showing Ukrainians huddling together and making Molotov cocktails, after which they load them onto crates.

This picture, for instance, shows disabled people in wheelchairs making Molotov cocktails in Chernivtsi, a city in western Ukraine.