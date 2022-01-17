Troops, Talks & Cyber Attacks: What's Happening in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis?

The most recent development in the ongoing crisis saw a shocking cyber attack launched on the Ukrainian government's websites on the night of Thursday, 13 January, with the message, "be afraid and expect the worst."

The cyberattack affected 70 websites including the ministry of foreign affairs, the cabinet of ministers, and the security and defence council.

A warning was displayed on the hacked websites in three languages – Ukrainian, Russian and Polish – with the message: "Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future."

A probe was launched, which has now concluded that Russia was behind Friday's cyber attack.

"All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyber-attack. Moscow is continuing to wage a hybrid war", the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement on Sunday, 16 January.

Russia has denied any such role.

Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told CNN that Russia has "nothing to do with it."

"Ukrainians are blaming everything on Russia, even their bad weather in their country."

If Russia was indeed behind the attack, it wouldn't be the first time.

When Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, the Georgian government's websites were forced offline, the BBC reported.

Additionally, when Crimea was annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014, experts accused Putin's regime of conducting cyber attacks in the region to bring down communications and spread chaos while Russian troops advanced.