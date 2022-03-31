Russia Declares Ceasefire in Besieged Mariupol for Humanitarian Purposes

Russia on Wednesday, 30 March, declared a partial ceasefire to allow civilian evacuations from Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol.

The Russian defence ministry indicated that humanitarian corridors would be opened between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, via the Russian-controlled Berdiansk port, beginning 10 am (0700 GMT) on Thursday.

”For this humanitarian operation to succeed, we propose to carry it out with the direct participation of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the ministry was quoted as saying by AFP.

Russia has also urged Kyiv to ensure "unconditional respect" for the ceasefire in a written submission to Russia, the UNHCR, and ICRC before 6 am (0300 GMT) on Thursday.