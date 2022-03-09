As the US Bans Oil Imports From Russia, Data Points Towards 3 Conclusions

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 8 March, announced that he was banning all imports of oil and natural gas from Russia in order to further economically isolate Vladimir Putin's regime after the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban blocks US companies from purchasing crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and even coal from Russia.

"Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and have made it clear we will not be part of subsidising Putin’s war," the US president stated during a speech at the White House.

The move is yet another economic punishment that is being meted out to the Kremlin after the US, the UK, the EU, and Australia among other countries imposed sanctions on Putin, Russian oligarchs and banks, and even the Russian central bank.