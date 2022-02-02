Ukraine: Putin Says US Ignoring Russian Concerns; India Neutral in UNSC Clash

This is India's second statement concerning the Ukraine crisis.

The first one came on Friday, 28 January, in which the Ministry of External Affairs had called for a "peaceful resolution" of the situation via "sustained diplomatic efforts" for the sake of the regions' "long-term peace and stability".

While the Indian government is closely allied to the US, it cannot afford to anger the Kremlin.

After all, more than half of India's military supplies are manufactured in Russia, a relationship that goes way back to the era of the Soviets.

At a time when Sino-Indian tensions at India's eastern borders show no signs of resolution, any move by India that alienates Russia might prove to be costly, at least in its military and geopolitical aspects.

The US will also play a role in whatever happens to India–Russia relations.

It recently accused Russia of playing a "destabilising role" in South Asia by selling the S-400 missile defence system to India.

Additionally, at the UNSC meeting, when Russia and China tried to block discussions regarding Ukraine, India along with Kenya and Gabon, abstained from the vote, an explicit show of neutrality on the matter.