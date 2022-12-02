WebQoof Recap: Trends Around Gujarat Polls, FIFA World Cup, And More
Take a look at few some of the most viral stories that we debunked this week.
From misinformation around the state Assembly elections in Gujarat to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here's a recap of some of the most viral claims.
1. Fact-Check: Video of Hardik Patel Vowing to Not Vote For BJP In Gujarat is Old
Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders shared a video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat leader Hardik Patel, where he can be seen asking people to vow against voting for the BJP.
AAP members Naresh Balyan and Vanshraj Dubey shared the video with a caption, "Big ruckus in BJP before Gujarat elections. Hardik Patel swore by his "Kul Devta" (ancestors) that he should not vote for BJP. They have tortured our people. Have committed murders."
However, the video is five years old and showed Patel's speech ahead of the previous Assembly elections, which were held in December 2017.
2. BJP Leaders Share Photo From Mumbai as Infrastructural Development in Gujarat
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign graphic in Gujarati, showing a multilane flyover, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the state of infrastructural development in Gujarat.
Several verified accounts associated with the BJP in Gujarat shared it, which includes BJP Gujarat, Member of Parliament (MP) Dinesh Anavadiya and Vinod Chavda, BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kutch PM Jadeja, among others.
3. 2018 Video of Rioting at Germany Stadium Passed Off as Fire at FIFA World Cup
An old video of people throwing smoke bombs inside a stadium is going viral on social media with a claim that a massive fire broke out in Qatar during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.
4. Clip of Students Harassing Teacher in Meerut Shared With a False Communal Spin
A video of some students in Meerut harassing their teacher and making offensive comments while she is walking away is going viral on the internet.
Social media users have shared this video with a claim that the teacher, who belonged to the Muslim community, was harassed by her Hindu students.
The clip has also been shared (archive here) by the former chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission, Zafarul Islam Khan, to insinuate that the incident had a communal angle.
We reached out to the police and the school principal for their comments to verify the veracity of the claim and found that the incident had no such communal angle.
5. Old, Unrelated Clip Shared as Fans Supporting Palestine at 2022 FIFA World Cup
A video showing people singing a song in a packed football stadium is doing the rounds on social media.
The video is being shared to claim that it shows football fans singing a song in support of Palestine at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
