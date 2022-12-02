WebQoof Recap: Trends Around Gujarat Polls, FIFA World Cup, And More

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders shared a video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat leader Hardik Patel, where he can be seen asking people to vow against voting for the BJP.

AAP members Naresh Balyan and Vanshraj Dubey shared the video with a caption, "Big ruckus in BJP before Gujarat elections. Hardik Patel swore by his "Kul Devta" (ancestors) that he should not vote for BJP. They have tortured our people. Have committed murders."