'Shraddha Hospitalised in 2020, Did Not Come for Follow-Up': Mumbai Doctor
The doctor, Shiv Prasad Shinde, treated Shraddha for shoulder and back pain in December 2020.
Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, was hospitalised in 2020 with 'internal injuries', medical documents show.
According to Dr Shiv Prasad Shinde, who had treated Shraddha at Ozone Multi-specialty Hospital in Mumbai's Nalasopara, she was accompanied by Poonawala during her treatment.
Upon admission, Shraddha complained of severe back pain, nausea, neck pain, and numbness in lower limbs, a medical report accessed by The Quint shows.
"The symptoms were like that of spondylosis, which can accompany trauma, or be a result of keeping an incorrect posture."Dr Shiv Prasad Shinde to The Quint
"I didn't suspect that there was assault or trauma. There were no external injuries. And until the patient tells us about such a history of assault, we don't usually consider it. There was no sign that the injuries were inflicted upon being beaten by a blunt object," said Dr Shinde told The Quint.
According to multiple accounts of Shraddha's friends, the couple had an abusive relationship – with Poonawala known to have allegedly assaulted her. Friends of the deceased had earlier told media that she was hospitalised after one such violent episode.
An older photo of Walkar with minor bruises on her nose and near her right eye also surfaced after her death. However, The Quint could not independently verify if the above photo is from the said hospital visit.
'Had Asked Her To Come for Follow-Up, She Didn't Show'
According to the medical records, Shraddha was admitted to the hospital from 3-6 December 2020, but did not show up for the follow-up.
"The patient was admitted for three days. On the fourth day, she was discharged... We had called the patient for a follow-up after that, but she didn't come."Dr Shiv Prasad Shinde
Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Poonawala in Delhi in May this year after a fight between the two. The accused then allegedly chopped her body into pieces and disposed of the parts at various locations in Delhi.
